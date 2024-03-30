Christine Quinn Calls Cops, Convinced Hotel Room Is Bugged by Husband

Christine Quinn sought out the help of law enforcement this week -- claiming her estranged husband might've tapped her room ... which jibes with what she said in her TRO filing.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... LASD deputies responded to a call Tuesday just before midnight at a West Hollywood hotel -- where the "Selling Sunset" star told them she believed someone was digitally monitoring her room with wires and bugs.

We're told she also expressed fear someone was trying to get her credit card info.

Our sources say Christine told the deputies her hubby, Christian Dumontet, was likely responsible for this alleged bugging. However, we're told the officers searched Christine's hotel room ... and they found no evidence of any wires or bugs, contrary to her insistence.

In fact, we're told nothing seemed amiss ... but that the Netflix realtor still had concerns. Since no crime was evident ... deputies took a report and left things be.

Still, the incident clearly left Christine rattled ... and like we said, her suspicion tracks with other claims she made in her restraining order request Wednesday ... where she echoed similar sentiments about Christian -- this after her emergency protective order lapsed.

As we reported ... Christine alleges Christian has been digitally monitoring her amid their recent fallout. In her TRO filing, she specifically asked the courts to keep Christian away from her and her electronic accounts.

Of course, Christian painted a different picture. After he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon last week, he submitted his own TRO filing, denying he was ever violent with Christine and their son ... and going on to allege the reality star made DV claims to use against him in a possible divorce case. His TRO request was denied pending a hearing.

