Davina Potratz Says TV Not Helping 'Selling Sunset' Relationship Woes

Davina Potratz thinks reality TV might be playing a factor in the recent marital woes of her fellow "Selling Sunset" cast members, and says this is exactly why she tries not to get too personal on camera.

Our photog caught up with the famous broker Wednesday evening as she stepped out in L.A. to support Christine Quinn at Catch Steak for a Xerjoff Perfume event ... and she told our photog she's heartbroken for her former coworker after Christine's drama at home.

Remember, Christine recently filed a TRO request against her estranged husband, Christian Dumontet, alleging he went into a rampage when she tried to talk with him about their finances.

Christian denied the DV claims in his own TRO request against Christine.

Of course, Christine isn't the only 'Sunset' alum facing troubles at home -- costar Chelsea Lazkani filed for divorce from her husband of 7 years this week, citing irreconcilable differences.

When asked about Chelsea's surprise split, Davina pointed the finger at the hit Netflix series, saying ... "Being on a show, it seems to have negative effects."

And, Davina's not entirely wrong, as the "Selling Sunset" cast has faced quite a bit of heartbreak over the years.

Similarly, Tyler Stanaland's breakup with actress wife Brittany Snow was a major plot point on the 'Sunset' spin-off, "Selling the OC."