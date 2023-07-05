Brittany Snow's Divorce From Tyler Stanaland Finalized

Brittany Snow's divorce from her husband Tyler Stanaland is officially a done deal, TMZ has learned.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, the "Pitch Perfect" star, who said in her OG filing there was a prenup, is walking away with what appears to be all -- or at least, most -- of her possessions ... things like her furniture, clothes, artwork, jewelry, her leased 2022 Audi, and all of her cash.

It looks like Tyler's keeping the majority of his stuff, including his leased 2021 Toyota 4-runner ... and the docs say both waived their rights to collect any spousal support.

TMZ broke the story, Brittany filed for divorce from her real estate broker hubby in January, citing the usual irreconcilable differences as the reason for pulling the plug on nearly 3 years of marriage.

The filing didn't come as a shock, though -- they had already announced back in September that they called it quits.

BTW, Tyler was spotted getting close with his "Selling the OC" costar Alex Hall on the day they announced their split ... but he said they're just pals and nothing more.