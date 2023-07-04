Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Deny Rumors They're Divorcing

Getty

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are firing back over rumors they're divorcing after the longtime couple announced their separation Monday.

In their first public statement on the matter, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars posted to Instagram it was categorically untrue they were ending their 27-year marriage.

They continued, “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

The couple ended by saying they're working through their issues and urging everyone not to speculate and write bogus stories about the status of their marriage.

People magazine first reported Kyle and Mauricio separated a while ago, but they're still living under the same roof and remain friends.