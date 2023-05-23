'RHOBH' Kyle Richards Denies Using Ozempic for Weight Loss, Blames Anxiety

Kyle Richards is setting the record straight about how she obtained her toned body ... saying she's never used the diabetes drug Ozempic, instead, she's putting the work in herself.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star says she's never even tried the drug, when it comes to her astounding weight loss results ... claiming, she couldn't bring herself to do it if she wanted.

She told Page 6, “I’m not on any weight loss drug. If you know me, you know I have terrible anxiety so that would scare me to death. I have never, ever ever taken it.”

ICYMI, Kyle has been posting away and showing off her toned body on social media the last few months ... prompting fans to speculate she might have taken the drug, to achieve her slim body -- just as some other celebs and 'Bravo' stars have admitted to doing.

On the other hand, Kyle has voiced her frustration with these rumors, maintaining she's done it all herself by changing her lifestyle and habits ... and now we have a better idea of how she got started.

Kyle says her new bod is homemade, thanks to grueling workouts with her personal trainer Cory Gregory, whom she met through singer Morgan Wade.

BTW, some of the dietary changes include cutting out alcohol, sugar, pizza and carbs.

The use of Ozempic for weight loss has become widely popular across the U.S. and has even caused shortages of the drug for those who have Type 2 diabetes ... despite some experts warning against it.