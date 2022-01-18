Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Sell Bel-Air Mansion for Millions

'RHOBH' Kyle Richards and Husband Unload Bel-Air Mansion for Millions

1/18/2022 12:40 AM PT
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky -- The Bel Air House
Kyle Richards and her hubby Mauricio Umansky have sold their Bel-Air mansion and are now $6.1 million richer ... TMZ has learned.

The 7 bedroom, 9 bath estate is all about luxury ... it's 6,229 square ft. and comes with a theater, office, pool and spa, multi-purpose sports court and much more.

Kyle and Mauricio bought the home in 2011, for $3 mil ... over the years, they have made lots of renovations. The house has been a backdrop over the years on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

The asking price was $6,495 mil, so they got somewhat close to asking. It's actually been on and off the market since 2017.

Kyle's 'RHOBH' co-star Sutton Stracke rented it from Kyle and Mauricio last year when they couldn't find a buyer. The home almost caught fire because of a fireplace mishap.

Kyle and Mauricio now live in Encino ... no word on who bought the Bel-Air estate. Their daughters Alexia Umansky and Farrah Brittany were the listing agents.

