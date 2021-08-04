Kyle Richards Frantic During Bee Attack 911 Call

Play video content

The panic in Kyle Richards' voice is painfully evident on the 911 call she made moments after she was attacked by bees ... as the operator desperately tried to help her work a lifesaving EpiPen.

Kyle, who is allergic to bee stings, is clearly panicked about what could happen to her because she can't figure out how to use the injectable device. The operator tries to calmly talk her through it, but even he starts to lose patience at times.

As we reported, a swarm of bees stung Kyle last month in the backyard of her Encino home.

The dispatcher tells Kyle helps is on the way ... but in the meantime, you can hear his, and Kyle's, frustration that she can't get the EpiPen out of its carrying case.

Kyle repeatedly says she's trying, but can't work the twist-off case ... and at one point asks if she should just stab her leg while the EpiPen is still in the case.

As we reported ... The 'Real Housewives' star posted the terrifying security footage following last weekend's attack that sent her to the ER. She later posted from her hospital bed and underscored the importance of always carrying an EpiPen ... and knowing how to use it.