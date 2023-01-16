Kyle Richards Says Chrissy Teigen Should Replace Lisa Rinna on 'RHOBH'

Play video content TMZ.com

Kyle Richards disagrees with Erika Jayne saying Lisa Rinna can't be replaced on 'RHOBH' ... Kyle thinks Chrissy Teigen would be a great addition to the show.

We got Kyle leaving Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills on Monday and our photog asked her who she would cast to replace Lisa, who is leaving the reality TV franchise after 8 seasons.

Kyle says Chrissy would be the best option ... and she's always felt CT had what it takes to make it on 'RHOBH.'

Kyle's answer is in stark contrast to what Erika believes ... as we reported, Erika says producers can try but they won't be able to replace Lisa because she's the "f***** G.O.A.T."

Chrissy and Kyle have been friends for years ... and it sounds like she's got someone in her corner if 'RHOBH' producers come calling.

Of course, Chrissy's a little busy at the moment ... she just gave birth to her and John Legend's fourth child ... so it's unclear if she would even be interested in joining Kyle on the show.