Lisa Rinna Says She Left 'RHOBH' Because She 'F***ing Hated' It

Lisa Rinna didn't just dislike her job ... she "f***ing hated" it!

Lisa just made it clear ... she left "Real Housewives of Bev Hills" not just because of personal tragedy -- the death of her mom -- but because she was the victim of an orchestrated smear campaign against her.

Lisa said she just had it after Season 12 ... and a lot centers around her feud with Kathy Hilton ... specifically the blowup in Aspen ... so she told Interview Mag.

Lisa said, "The story just didn’t get told as two-sidedly as I would’ve liked. It was unfortunate that there weren’t cameras in Aspen. It was something that happened so spontaneously. In the moment, I didn’t think to turn on my voice memos. When somebody’s having a nuclear breakdown, you don’t think, ‘Oh, I should be filming this.’”

Lisa says Kathy was trash-talking her sister Kyle in between filming ... while alcohol was freely flowing.

Interestingly ... Kathy wasn't the principal villain in Lisa's world -- she reserved that for another housewife, saying at least Kathy was brave enough "for showing up to the reunion, because she could have run like Lisa Vanderpump did."