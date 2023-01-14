Lisa Rinna Says She Left 'RHOBH' Because She 'F***ing Hated' It
1/14/2023 5:26 AM PT
Lisa Rinna didn't just dislike her job ... she "f***ing hated" it!
Lisa just made it clear ... she left "Real Housewives of Bev Hills" not just because of personal tragedy -- the death of her mom -- but because she was the victim of an orchestrated smear campaign against her.
Lisa said she just had it after Season 12 ... and a lot centers around her feud with Kathy Hilton ... specifically the blowup in Aspen ... so she told Interview Mag.
Lisa said, "The story just didn’t get told as two-sidedly as I would’ve liked. It was unfortunate that there weren’t cameras in Aspen. It was something that happened so spontaneously. In the moment, I didn’t think to turn on my voice memos. When somebody’s having a nuclear breakdown, you don’t think, ‘Oh, I should be filming this.’”
Lisa says Kathy was trash-talking her sister Kyle in between filming ... while alcohol was freely flowing.
Interestingly ... Kathy wasn't the principal villain in Lisa's world -- she reserved that for another housewife, saying at least Kathy was brave enough "for showing up to the reunion, because she could have run like Lisa Vanderpump did."
There was talk Lisa left because the $$$ offer was paltry for what she wanted, but it sounds like there was so much bad blood she just threw in the towel. Then again, never say never.