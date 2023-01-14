'RHOC' Heather Dubrow Supports Lisa Rinna's Choice To Leave 'RHOBH'

Play video content TMZ.com

"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Heather Dubrow is behind Lisa Rinna's decision to say goodbye to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ... but she ain't too sure it'll be a permanent exit -- speaking from personal experience.

We got Heather leaving Craig's in WeHo Tuesday night ... and while she's got nothin' but good things to say about Lisa and her leave, she's also supporting a call to come back, if she chooses.

Fans of the series remember Heather took a step back from 'RHOC' back in 2017, saying she wanted to spend more time with her family ... only to come back in 2021.

Heather also addresses the rumors she might be makin' the move to 'RHOBH' ... which sounds like it could be in her future -- if the stars align.

As we reported, Lisa announced her Bravo exit last week -- telling People, "This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

Play video content 01/06/23 BACKGRID