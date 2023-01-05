Lisa Rinna Announces She's Leaving 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

It's curtains for Lisa Rinna on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ... she's announced she's leaving the reality show.

Lisa is exiting the Bravo hit after 8 seasons ... telling People, "This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

Famous for her one-liners, Lisa joined 'RHOBH' way back in 2014 during the show's 5th season ... and she was not one to shy away from drama.

Lisa's contract reportedly expired at the end of the most recent season, and she's not signing a new deal ... with People reporting she and Bravo reached a mutual decision to go their separate ways.

For 'RHOBH' fans, Lisa's departure should not be a huge shock ... she seemed to be dropping hints during last season that it may be her last ... and that turned out to be the case.

Play video content 10/19/22 TMZ.com

Lisa's exit seemingly spells good news for Kathy Hilton's time on 'RHOBH' ... as we first told you, Kathy recently called out Lisa and Erika Jayne as villains who are desperate to stir up drama, and vowing not to return to the show unless they're gone.