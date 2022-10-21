Kathy Hilton Says Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne Are Bullies And She's Not Returning if They Are

Play video content TMZ.com

Kathy Hilton is doubling down on feelings toward Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne ... calling them out as villains who are desperate to stir up s*** -- and her recent falling out with her sister Kyle Richards is proof.

We got the 'RHOBH' star and her pal, Faye Resnick, at La Scala in Bev Hills Wednesday ... she says the handwriting's on the wall ... Erika and Lisa are fabricating drama for the show at Kathy and Kyle's expense.

Fans of the show know Lisa and Erika went ham on Kathy, calling her out for badmouthing the cast, including Kyle and her fam -- the explosive reunion episodes showed in living color the toll it all took on the 2 sisters.

Kathy reiterated her ultimatum -- producers are going to have to choose her or the "bullies." Kathy says if the bullies return, she's history.