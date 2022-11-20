'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Will Work With Anyone, Including Kathy Hilton

Play video content TMZ.com

'Real Housewives' star Lisa Rinna says she'd be down to have anyone on the reality show with her, Kathy Hilton included ... this coming after Kathy said she's not comin' back unless Lisa is out.

We got Lisa leaving Jayde's Market in Bev Hills ... and Kathy's ultimatum doesn't seem to bother her -- saying there isn't a soul she can't work with.

Unclear if Lisa's actually coming back ... mums the word on whether she'll make a return.

As we reported, Kathy called Lisa and Erika Jayne "bullies" after they went ham on her, calling her out for bad-mouthing the cast, including her sister, Kyle Richards. The explosive reunion episodes showed in living color the toll it all took on the siblings.