'RHOBH' Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Reportedly Split

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have reportedly separated ... putting an end to their 27 years of marriage.

According to People, the 'RHOBH' star and her real estate broker husband have been separated for a while, but are still living together. It's unclear when they called it quits, but we're told the 2 are still remaining friendly.

For those unaware, Kyle and Mauricio got married back in 1996 after meeting in a nightclub just 2 years before. They ended up having 3 daughters together -- Sophia, Alexia, and Portia.

Fans of the reality series were introduced to Kyle and Mauricio in 2012 when the show premiered, sticking around for all 12 seasons. Mauricio once claimed they're the same, happy couple whether or not the cameras are rolling.

Mauricio responded to rumors back in April when Kyle was spotted without her wedding ring -- shutting it down and claiming they weren't getting a divorce.

There's also been speculation that Kyle is dating country singer Morgan Wade ... having spent a decent amount of time together recently. They also allegedly have matching heart tattoos.