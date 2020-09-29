'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards and Hubby Closer Than Ever Despite Online Rumors

Exclusive

Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, aren't split, separated or heading for divorce, because -- brace yourself for this -- sometimes social media rumors are just that.

Sources directly connected to the couple tell TMZ ... "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and her real estate agent hubby are not only doing well in their marriage -- they feel closer than ever due to the pandemic.

If ya hadn't heard ... a single tweet by a reality TV fan speculated Kyle and Mauricio were separated, and that's why her sister, Kathy Hilton, is in talks to join the cast. The unfounded theory caught fire 'cause that's what the Internet does.

We're told the fan is just dead wrong, and the couple has been happily spending more time together since COVID-19 changed the way we all live. Well, not all of us live this way -- while they're working from home together, they've been bouncing between their pads in L.A., Palm Springs and Aspen.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In fact, Kyle and Mauricio were all over each other Monday after a bike ride in Aspen. They also recently took a trip to Cabo together.