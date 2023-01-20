'Selling the OC' Star Tyler Stanaland Doesn't Want Brittany Snow Split on Show

Play video content TMZ.com

Tyler Stanaland is warning "Selling the OC" fans ... don't expect to see his divorce from actress Brittany Snow play out in the show's upcoming seasons.

We got the reality TV star at LAX -- he's heading to Dubai -- and asked him if producers on the Netflix series are planning to make a big deal out of how things ended with his estranged wife.

TMZ broke the story ... Brittany filed for divorce Thursday after two years of marriage to Tyler.

He and Brittany announced their separation in September, but the pro-surfer-turned-real-estate agent says all his relationship drama is best left in the past.

Netflix just picked up "Selling the OC" for 2 more seasons ... so there's lots of air time to fill ... but Tyler says he wants the show to focus on what's happening in real-time once filming begins, instead of looking back on his marriage.

But, it's hard to blame fans for wondering if Tyler's split would be a major story line ... remember, the separation came amid rumors Tyler was hooking up with his costar, Alex Hall.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Tyler and Alex are in Dubai together right now -- after she posted a video at the pool showing Tyler's leg tattoo.

Despite how it seems, sources close to Tyler say it's all business -- they were invited as influencers to attend the grand opening of Atlantis the Royal resort ... where Beyonce's performing this weekend. We're told the company that invited them booked separate flights and separate hotel rooms for them.

We're told there's nothing romantic between Alex and him -- they still insist they're just friends, and as Tyler told us at LAX ... he would never date someone from the show.