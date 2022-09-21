Brittany Snow & Tyler Stanaland Spend Night Together Days After Splitting Up

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland's separation might already be undone just days after they publicly announced their split -- 'cause the (ex-?) couple had quite a night together.

The 'Pitch Perfect' star was seen grabbing dinner with her estranged hubby Tuesday night in L.A. -- with their dog, Charlie, in tow -- and seemed more than chummy in the meetup. Paps got photos of them chatting it up inside the restaurant and looking cordial.

The biggest sign they're perhaps back on again, though, is the fact Tyler swung by Brittany's place afterward ... and we're told he was let in, only to end up sleeping over.

The next morning, they were once again photographed together ... this time grabbing some coffee in the neighborhood. BS was in a new outfit, TS was in the same clothes from the night before -- including a hoodie that he was wearing over his head.

It's an interesting turn of events ... remember, it was less than a week ago Brittany said they were seemingly ending their marriage -- this amid rumors he was hooking up with his Netflix costar, Alex Hall ... who's featured with him on "Selling the OC."

Not just that, but he and Alex were also snapped looking cozy the same day Brittany declared they were going their separate ways -- so it looked over on the face of things.

