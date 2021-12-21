'Selling Sunset' Stars Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause Split

Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause are no longer a couple, deciding to go their separate ways 5 months after going public about their relationship ... according to a report.

As we previously told you, the "Selling Sunset" costars announced that they were dating back in July. Chrishell had posted lots of photos of the two on a romantic getaway ... with some PDA mixed in there as well.

As you may know, Chrishell works at The Oppenheim Group, which is an LA real estate company founded by Jason and his brother. Chrishell had previously told People it was "easy" working with her BF because they were best friends before and worked together all the time.

Chrishell works as a private contractor for the OG, and that almost certainly won't change moving forward. People was first to report the news of the split.

Play video content 12/17/21 TMZ.com

We caught up with the Chrishell just last week and asked her thoughts about dating a shorter guy -- after Tom Holland and Zendaya called out the ridiculous standard -- she says height is no biggie in relationships, but "it's more about what's inside."