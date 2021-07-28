Chrishell Stause Is Dating Jason Oppenheim

Chrishell Stause just went public with her new relationship ... and it turns out she's dating her boss, Jason Oppenheim.

The "Selling Sunset" star just posted a ton of pics with Jason from what appears to be a romantic getaway with the "Selling Sunset" cast to Capri, Italy ... and there are a few shots of Chrishell and Jason planting kisses on each other.

Chrishell captioned her photo dump "The JLo effect" ... a nod to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who were just flaunting their romance -- very publicly -- in Capri as well.

Jason's brother, Brett Oppenheim, already commented on the post, telling his "Selling Sunset" co-star... "Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy." Jason added a "❤️" emoji comment too.

The relationship dynamic's kinda interesting ... Chrishell works for The Oppenheim Group, a real estate company founded by her new boo -- so, you've gotta figure this relationship won't sit well with some of the other agents.

Jason is at least the second boyfriend for Chrishell since her divorce from Justin Hartley ... as we first told you, she was dating 'DWTS' star Keo Motsepe for about 3 months before a mutual split.