Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe Split After 3 Months of Dating

Exclusive

Chrishell Stause is single, like really single ... cuz just around the time her divorce from Justin Hartley was finalized, her relationship with her new boyfriend also came to an end.

Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ ... the "Selling Sunset" star and Keo Motsepe came to a mutual decision to end their relationship after about 3 months of dating.

Our sources say Chrisell's relationship with the 'DWTS' star had simply run its course. They started dating back in December 2020, so it was short and sweet.

We got Chrishell and her "Selling Sunset" co-star, Mary Fitzgerald, Wednesday afternoon at The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker in West Hollywood ... and Chrishell was reluctant to say much of anything about Keo. Now it makes sense, they were on the outs.

TMZ broke the story ... Chrishell and Justin finalized their divorce Monday, so it's been an eventful week for her.