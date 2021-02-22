Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause Divorce Finalized

Exclusive

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause are officially single ... 'cause we've learned their divorce has been finalized.

According to court filings, a judge officially signed off on the dissolution of their marriage earlier this month. We don't have details of the judgment yet -- meaning it's unclear if spousal support was ordered, or how any assets were divvied up.

You'll recall ... when Justin abruptly filed for divorce back in 2019 -- after only 2 years of marriage -- he'd indicated he didn't wanna pony up any spousal support to Chrishell, and also wanted her to cover her own legal fees. It's possible they had a prenup in place.

There was another weird thing about their original divorce docs -- the date of separation was listed as July 8, 2019 ... when they'd been seen publicly together many times after that.

Chrishell made it seem like Justin's filing came out of left field, but later admitted he'd threatened to leave several times prior.

In any case, both of these beautiful people have moved on to new loves -- JH is with Sofia Pernas and Chrishell's with 'DWTS' star Keo Motsepe. They had no kids together ... so, no custody battle to slow down the divorce.