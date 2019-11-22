'This Is Us' Justin Hartley Files for Divorce from Chrishell Stause

Exclusive TMZ.com

UPDATE: The plot just thickened. Justin lists the date of separation as July 8, 2019 .... months ago. The weird thing is ... they've been together as recently as last week. And in his docs, Justin says he does not want to pay Chrishell spousal support and her wants her to pay her own lawyer's fees. It is possible they had a prenup that would make spousal support uncessary.

Justin Hartley has filed for divorce after only 2 years of marriage.

Hartley filed legal docs -- obtained by TMZ -- in which he claims irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce from Chrishell Stause, who has been on "Days of Our Lives" and is a star of the Netflix show, "Selling Sunset."

Hartley filed docs by himself, without a lawyer. It's almost like this came out of the blue. Justin and Chrishell were together just last week, so something seems to have happened.

The couple has no children together, so custody won't be an issue. It's unclear if they have a prenup. BTW, Justin has one child from a previous marriage.

Getty