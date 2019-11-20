Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Are Legally Single, Divorce Final

Exclusive TMZ/Getty

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan wanted to be single in the eyes of the law while they settled their divorce ... and a judge just granted their wish.

The former couple recently filed court docs asking the court to grant the divorce while they hash out a property settlement and custody agreement. As for why they wanted the divorce decree now ... we're told they're both in relationships and it just makes things easier. It also clears the path if they want to remarry.

According to the new docs, filed by Jenna's lawyer Samantha Spector, the divorce judgment became final Tuesday. So, now they have to work out custody and support issues involving 6-year-old Everly.

Jenna recently announced she and her new boyfriend, Steve Kazee, are expecting their first child together. Rumors of a coming engagement have been swirling ever since.

While it would appear Jenna is the one zeroing in on another marriage, that doesn't mean Channing hasn't moved on himself ... he's just as free to tie the knot.

As we reported ... he's been dating Jessie J as of late, but things don't seem to have been moving as fast as they have for Jenna and Steve.