Ex-'Shahs' Star Lilly Ghalichi Seen Kissing Estranged Husband
Ex-'Shahs of Sunset' Star Lilly and Hubby Happily Kissing ... Divorce Off???
10/14/2019 12:50 AM PT
Lilly Ghalichi might not be heading to split city with her husband after all -- either that, or they just play nice around their daughter ... VERY nice.
The former "Shahs of Sunset" star and Dara Mir -- her estranged hubby who filed for divorce from her in August -- threw their daughter, Alara, a lavish party for her first birthday Sunday ... and really seemed to have a good time together.
In photos from the 1-year-old's "Glam Carnival" -- obtained by TMZ -- Lilly and Dara look ecstatic celebrating their girl, and were spotted sharing a passionate kiss.
We're told they were all over each other for much of the day, both were still wearing their wedding rings ... and looked very much like a happy couple.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Granted, it looks like it would be hard to have a bad time at this party, but Lilly and Dara's display of affection goes beyond typical co-parenting ... so it's possible they've worked out their irreconcilable differences and reconciled.
And, there's this ... Lilly recently revealed she wants at least one more kid so Alara has a sibling, and plans to start the process in 2020.
That will probably be a lot easier if Dara's on the same page.
5 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.