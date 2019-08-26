Ex-'Shahs of Sunset' Star Lilly Ghalichi's Husband Files for Divorce

Exclusive TMZ/Getty

One of the former stars from "Shahs of Sunset" is being knocked down a few pegs in the hierarchy, 'cause her husband wants a divorce.

Lilly Ghalichi's husband, entrepreneur Dara Mir, just filed court docs, seeking a divorce from his wife of just 2 years. They got in May of 2017, and Lilly put up an intricately-made video of their traditional Persian wedding on YouTube.

She wrote of her nuptials at the time ... "I wanted to share something special with you guys, so I decided to share my wedding video. It was the most incredible day of my life, I wish I could marry my husband a million more times."

Lilly went on to say of her husband and matrimony, "I hope you guys enjoy our video, and I hope you all have your fairy tale wedding one day." This didn't age well, did it?

Anyway, Lilly and Dara have at least one kid together, so custody might be something they need hash out further down the road. Presumably, they also have some shared assets and/or property that'll have to be divvied up as well.

Lilly appeared on 'Shahs' for two seasons between 2012 and 2014. She had an on-again, off-again relationship with a guy named Ali, from whom she clearly moved on after her time on the show.