Jenna Dewan and BF Go House Hunting to Make Room for New Baby

Jenna Dewan & BF Steve Kazee Make Room for Bun in Oven ... We're House Hunting!!!
10/1/2019 8:55 AM PT
Jenna Dewan and her BF are in the market for new digs with their baby on the way.
Jenna and Steve Kazee were out Monday house hunting in the San Fernando Valley ... with Jenna's daughter -- with Channing Tatum -- Everly, also tagging along.
Jenna wore a rather loose jumpsuit ... so no sign of a baby bump. It's unclear how far along the actress is in her pregnancy.
It was just last week when Steve and Jenna announced they're expecting their first child together. They've been dating for about a year now.
Jenna posted a pic with Everly ... saying, "Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me."
She also called her man "a gift from above" and added she couldn't be more excited to be expanding their family together. Looks like they're gonna be expanding into new digs soon.
