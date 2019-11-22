Princess Love Says She Doesn't Want To Be Married To Ray J Anymore

Play video content

Princess Love says she's over being married to Ray J ... and she's preparing to be a single mother of two.

Ray J's wife opened up about their recent drama in a lengthy social media rant, saying she doesn't want to be married anymore and strongly suggesting their relationship is hurtling towards a divorce.

As we reported ... Ray J and Princess Love got into a blowout fight in Vegas, and she accused him of leaving her "stranded" after he got his own hotel room to give her some space. Ray J broke his silence and slipped in an apology, but captioned his video, "Love lost this time" with a broken heart emoji.

Now, Princess says she's still alone in Vegas with their daughter, Melody, and she doesn't feel comfortable driving back to Los Angeles because she's 8 1/2 months pregnant. Whenever she makes it home, Princess says she's gotta get her mind right before giving birth, because Ray J could leave her at any moment.

Princess says Ray J often threatens her with divorce when they argue, and she ended her rant with a pretty ominous description, "It's a divorce party, y'all."