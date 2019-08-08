Ray J Signs $1 Million Deal to Get People to Invest in Weed Industry

Exclusive Getty

Ray J is making bank to get people to invest in dank ... he just inked a lucrative deal to convince rich folk to bankroll legal marijuana startups.

Sources with knowledge of the deal tell TMZ ... Ray J is making $1 mil per year to get people to spend money on weed, as an executive for a cannabis crowdfunding company.

Ray J signed on to become the chief strategic media officer for Fundanna ... and his new duties include making infomercials for the brand, encouraging people to invest in the burgeoning bud biz and enlightening potential investors on the possible high returns. Financially, that is.

Our sources say, Fundanna sought out Ray J because he's super plugged into the legal weed biz ... and for his long Rolodex of celeb friends. In Ray's case, it's what he knows AND who he knows.

As we first reported ... Ray J recently became heavily involved in legal marijuana, pouring in $5 MILLION to join the green rush and get his own chronic company off the ground.