Jordyn Woods Nothing Malicious About Ray J Vid ... I Was Just Helping Out!!!

Jordyn Woods Says Ray J Promo No Dig at Kardashians, Just a Favor

EXCLUSIVE

Jordyn Woods wasn't thinking about the Kardashians when she promoted Ray J's new earbuds ... so she says it's not on her if people have misinterpreted her M.O.

Sources close to Jordyn tell TMZ ... when she popped in a pair of Raycon Headphones for a promo vid, it wasn't done out of spite or even as a subtle dig at her ex-bestie's family -- it was simply a favor for Ray.

We're told Woods was among 12 celebs backstage on the set of VH1's "Hip Hop Squares" earlier this week who Ray J enlisted to be part of his video for his new brand ... and she just went along with it like the rest of them.

The perceived shade, of course, is that Ray J was the other half of the Kim K sex tape ... something the family has steadfastly tried to put in their rear view.

Our sources say there was nothing pre-planned with Ray, and certainly no devious mission concocted to get back at the Kardashian-Jenner fam ... by either of them.

We were told Ray's manager made a substantial offer to Jordyn to promote more of his products in the future ... but our Jordyn sources say she's not doing that.

She's just doing her, we're told, and has no hard feelings toward the Kardashians ... so any perceived disrespect isn't her intention.

As we've reported ... Jordyn's been doing plenty of her own things since the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, including music vids, Coachella gigs and promoting her own cosmetics products.

Clearly ... she's got no plans to slow down.