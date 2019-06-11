Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods on Speaking Terms, Say Hello Inside Nightclub

Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods On Speaking Terms ... Brief Chat in Nightclub

Kylie Jenner's drama with Jordyn Woods is far enough behind them for them to say hello to each other in public -- but Tristan Thompson is STILL on their no-fly zone.

Kylie, Jordyn and Tristan were all partying Friday night at Bootsy Bellows, and people inside the nightclub tell us Kylie and Jordyn spoke with each other briefly inside the VIP area.

We're told Kylie was inside for about half an hour, and Jordyn was there for about 20 minutes ... and in that small window, KJ went down from her top-level section to say hi to JW, who was in a lower section.

The former BFFs flashed smiles as they said hello, and we're told their interaction wasn't awkward at all. As one source put it, the "good vibes" were flowing. Kylie and Jordyn weren't alone, there were some mutual friends around to help break the ice.

As you know ... Kylie and Jordyn's super close friendship ended back in February after Jordyn hooked up with Tristan at a house party. In the fallout, Khloe broke up with her baby daddy once again, and Jordyn was kicked out of Kylie's guest house.

So, all eyes were on Kylie and Jordyn as they made their way to Bootsy Bellows for the birthday bash of their longtime pal, Stassie Karanikolaou ... and things got even more interesting when Tristan popped up.

Tristan -- who was rolling with Drake, NBA baller Jordan Clarkson and Shaq's son, Shareef O'Neal -- walked up to Kylie and Kendall's section ... but we're told Kylie didn't talk to him, only Kendall did. Our sources say TT and Jordyn didn't communicate either.

By all accounts, Kylie's peace summit with Jordyn went well and it seems like they're getting more comfortable being around each other. They say time heals all wounds ... it's been about 6 months for the ex-friends.