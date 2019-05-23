Kylie Jenner Jordyn 'F****d Up' ... Khloe Breaks Down on 'KUWTK'

Kylie Jenner Says Jordyn Woods 'F****d Up' in Tristan Cheating Scandal

Kylie Jenner reveals her feelings about former best friend Jordyn Woods -- she done f****d up in the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

It's not just Kylie on the upcoming "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" ... you see and feel the torment Khloe Kardashian went through as you hear her primal screams over Tristan's tryst.

"She f--ked up." - Kylie Jenner on Jordyn and Tristan's cheating scandal #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/AhLWS8rJoa — E! News (@enews) May 23, 2019

It's all pretty tense and emotional, from the phone call that starts, "I don't even know if I should tell you this" ... to Khloe breaking down and Kris addressing the fallout in Kylie and Jordyn's relationship.

There's also an apparent rift between Kendall and Kourtney.

As we told you ... Kylie recently cleared her home of all things Jordyn, when she finally got her ex-BFF to come get her stuff out of the guest house, where she was living up until the scandal broke. The duo were inseparable for years before the scandal.

The 2 have managed to remain amicable, though ... but this clip might just rip the scab off the healing wound.