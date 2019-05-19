Kylie Jenner My Pad's Officially Jordyn Woods-Less

Kylie Jenner Finally Got Jordyn Woods to Come Pick Up Her Stuff

Kylie Jenner and her ex-bestie have a little more closure in their relationship ... because Jordyn Woods' belongings are no longer in her guest house.

Sources close to Kylie tell TMZ ... Jordyn came by and picked up her stuff about a week and a half ago, months after her hookup with Khloe's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, got her ex-communicated from the Kardashian family.

We're told the reason it took so long is that Kylie was super chill about the situation ... but somebody else in the family wasn't. Our sources say that the person -- we're not allowed to say who -- recently noticed Jordyn's stuff was still there and thought it was ridiculous and disrespectful ... like she was using Kylie's pad for storage.

Kylie decided to get Jordyn to get her stuff out quickly after that ... to keep the peace in her fam.

We're told Kylie wasn't home when Jordyn came over, but the housekeeper let her in and there were no issues. As we've told you, the 2 have remained amicable throughout the ordeal even though they're not as close as they used to be. Our sources say they still text each other on occasion, as well.

Jordyn and her mom -- especially her mom -- have even come out and praised Kylie and others in the fam and said they have love for everyone.