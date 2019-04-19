Jordyn Woods I'll 'Always' Have Love for Kylie

Jordyn Woods Says She'll 'Always' Love Kylie Jenner

EXCLUSIVE

Jordyn Woods is hesitant to come right out and say it, but the message is very clear ... she's still got love for Kylie Jenner.

Jordyn and her mom, Elizabeth, were at LAX Thursday when we asked Jordyn if the support she's received from Jada Pinkett Smith and family helped her through her ordeal with the Kardashian-Jenner fam ... she tells us it's bigger than that. Much bigger.

It gets real interesting, though, when our guy asks if she hopes to rekindle her friendship with Kylie -- she gives a rather broad answer ... before Mom comes to the rescue.

Check it out for yourself ... Jordyn eventually says she'll "always" love her former BFF, but it takes some coaxing. Her mother's much more direct.

Regardless, Jordyn's fallout with Kylie has only made her more popular. Girl's signing autographs and posing for pics everywhere she goes ... even when it's not a celebrity hot spot.