Jaden Smith Performs at Coachella with Guest Jordyn Woods

Jaden Smith was all about fam Friday at Coachella ... bringing out the Kardashian's current arch-enemy -- one Jordyn Woods.

The 20-year-old took the stage with a Tesla overhead ... suspended by chains. As for why ... Jaden has a long-standing relationship with Tesla's creator -- Elon Musk.

The car was lowered to the stage, and Jaden performed atop the whip.

Towards the beginning of his set, Jaden paid homage to Nipsey Hussle before bringing his sister, Willow, out on stage. She also performed, singing "Icon" along with her brother.

As for Jordyn ... she jumped on stage and danced around the Tesla. She wasn't there long, but she was clearly there to make a point ... Jaden and his fam support her. BTW, Jordyn was surrounded by security the entire time she was on stage.

After the performance, Jordyn was hanging with a guy ... we don't know who, but he was all over her.

As for the Kardashians ... Kendall was there with pal Hailey Bieber, cheering Jaden on. No sign of any other Kardashians Friday at the Festival, although they're all expected to show up ... for sure on Easter Sunday when Kanye performs a Sunday Service in the AM.