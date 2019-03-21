Kylie Jenner So Over It with Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner's Over It with Jordyn Woods, Ready to Move On from Friendship

EXCLUSIVE

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods still aren't talking, and at this point ... Kylie's given up on making up and is moving on.

Sources close to Kylie tell TMZ ... the former BFFs haven't made any progress in mending their fractured relationship over the past few weeks, and have been mostly incommunicado since Jordyn's appearance on "Red Table Talk."

We're told Woods' interview with Jada Pinkett Smith -- in which she denied actually cheating with Tristan Thompson -- had the opposite effect of winning Kylie back. Instead, Kylie was more steadfast than ever that Jordyn wronged Khloe ... and their friendship would never be the same.

Our sources say Jordyn's stuff is still at Kylie's guest house ... but Kylie's ready for her to come pick it up soon so they can officially go their separate ways.

Kylie's still open to being amicable with Jordyn in the future, we're told ... but their bestie days are a thing of the past.