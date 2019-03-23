Jordyn Woods Biggest Star of the Night ... Paparazzi Go Nuts for Her

Jordyn Woods Causes Massive Scene with Paparazzi

Jordyn Woods is reveling in her newly-heightened celebrity ... drawing a gaggle of paparazzi and loving every minute of it.

Kylie Jenner's ex-bestie hit up Craig's in WeHo Friday night, and trust us ... this was all pre-planned to grab the most attention anyone could get in one spot.

There were at least 32 photogs at the restaurant and it was all about Jordyn. She looked ridiculously hot and said nothing, which says everything.

She had a "What, me worry?" look on her face as she grinned for the cameras. Some of the unanswered questions: "Do you miss Kylie? Have you moved your stuff out? Have you seen Kylie and Travis are back together? When will we see you with Kylie? Have you spoken with Khloe? Do you regret doing Red Table Talk?"

As far as her brand goes, hooking up with Tristan Thompson at any level did her nothing but good. Sure, she pissed off Khloe, Kylie and for that matter the whole Kardashian brood, but that doesn't seem to matter to her anymore ... she now has her own celebrity -- not attached to Kylie -- and her eyelash line -- Eylure -- has taken off.

The Eylure line actually benefited by her tearful explanation of what went down with Tristan when she sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith on "Red Table Talk." She cried and cried, but her lashes stayed on, and viewers noticed.