Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Planning Family Vacation to Mend Relationship

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ﻿are planning a family vacation with one goal in mind ... healing their damaged relationship.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... the fam's first order of business when Travis gets a break from his Astroworld tour next week is a family trip with no distractions -- so they can focus on spending time together with baby Stormi.

As we reported ... Kylie, Travis and Stormi went to dinner as a family Thursday night, the first time we've seen them all together since the billionaire accused the rapper of cheating. We're told the parents' relationship is getting back on track after an epic blowup, but a family vacay will go a long ways towards mending their wounds.

What's interesting ... they chose to chow down at Sweet Chick, a restaurant which is co-owned by Nas. It's super popular, and it's a scene. Paparazzi are almost guaranteed, so it's clear they wanted to be seen.

Kylie and Travis are serious about the "no distractions" part of the trip ... we're told they're clearing their schedules and asking a travel agent to find a beach in another country, where they can relax in peace.

View this post on Instagram missing this ☀️💛 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 22, 2019 at 2:53pm PDT

Looks like Kylie's already looking forward to enjoying some family fun in the sun.