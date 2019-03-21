Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Grab Dinner As a Family ... All is Forgiven?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Have Dinner Together with Stormi

EXCLUSIVE

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appear to be on the path to total reconciliation ... having dinner together with their daughter.

The two hit up Sweet Chick -- owned in part by Nas -- in Los Angeles with Stormi Thursday night ... the first time we've seen the family unit together since Kylie accused Travis of cheating and triggering a blowup fight. The couple didn't say much when they left the restaurant, and piled into the same car.

It appears Travis and Kylie were headed to another destination together, as Travis loaded Stormi into a different vehicle than the one the couple left together in ... seemingly sending his daughter home for bed with a nanny.

TMZ broke the story ... Kylie allegedly found evidence Travis was unfaithful on his phone after the rapper made a surprise visit home. Travis canceled a show in Buffalo because of the incident.

Sources close to the couple told us, while they never officially split because of the fight, their relationship was strained ... and they'd need time to really figure things out.

As for Kylie and Jordyn ... that might never be the same.

Glad to see Kylie and Travis back on the right track.