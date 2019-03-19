Travis Scott Record-Breaking Performance ... $1.7 Million Los Angeles Tour Stop

Travis Scott Sets Forum Record with $1.7 Million Astroworld Tour Stop

If Travis Scott's gonna have to wait to repair his relationship with Kylie Jenner because they're both too busy ... at least he's making a ton of money in the process.

We're told Travis has joined some elite company after his February 8 Astroworld concert at The Forum sold out and grossed a whopping $1.7 million. Yup, nearly $2 million for ONE SHOW. We're told he sold more than 16,300 tickets.

This is huge for Travis because the sellout means Travis is only one of a few artists to have repeat sellouts at The Forum in a 12-month period. He also sold out shows on December 19 and 20.

To put this feat in perspective ... Travis now joins legends like Garth Brooks, Juan Gabriel, The Grateful Dead, Janet Jackson, Lady Gaga, Sting and Michael Jackson to accomplish repeat sellouts since 1990. And, get this ... the $1.7M is the highest-grossing, single-night engagement of the Astroworld tour. #Goosebumps

But, while the rapper continues stockpiling career accolades, it's been rocky waters at home.

As we first reported ... Travis and Kylie haven't had a chance to fully repair their relationship after she accused him of cheating, largely in part to each building their own empires.

For what it's worth ... Travis has just 10 more dates left on his tour.