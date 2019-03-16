Kylie Jenner Out on the Town Sans Travis

Kylie Jenner Out on the Town without Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner flew solo Friday night -- as in no Travis Scott -- hitting the town with a couple of friends and causing the usual commotion.

The freshly-crowned billionaire hit up The Nice Guy in WeHo, where she hung with some folks inside for a couple hours, then skedaddled in big-ass Rolls.

She and Travis are still working things out ... after she claimed to have found cellphone evidence of him cheating. We haven't seen Kyle and Travis together since the whole thing blew up a few weeks back.

Kylie made it an early night ... leaving the lounge at around midnight.

It's how billionaires roll.