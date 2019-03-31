Tristan Thompson Suffers Khloe, Jordyn Woods Fallout at Free Throw Line

Tristan Thompson Suffers Khloe, Jordyn Fallout ... At Free Throw Line

Tristan Thompson suffered the consequences of hooking up with Jordyn Woods, and this time it was on the hardwood of L.A.

Tristan was at the Staples Center Saturday night, where the Cleveland Cavaliers got creamed by the Clippers.

The video is amazing ... as Tristan stands at the free throw line during the 4th quarter, the crowd loudly chants, "Khloe, Khloe, Khloe!!!" They clearly got in his head, because he missed both shots.

The crowd booed him the entire game, and it worked. The Clippers trounced the Cavaliers 108 to 132.

As you know, a month ago Tristan hooked up with Kylie's best friend, Jordyn, at an L.A. house party. The fallout was intense ... Khloe kicked Tristan to the curb, and the Kardashians disowned Jordyn.