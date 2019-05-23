Kendall Jenner Chilling in Cannes as Reports Surface She's Single Again

Kendall Jenner Single Again? Cannes Do!!!

Kendall Jenner's far away from her family and chilling in France, and it might be a sign of a fresh start for the supermodel ... in the dating world.

Kendall was soaking up some sunshine Thursday in Cannes with Kardashian family friend and Kourtney's former fling, Luka Sabbat. It looks super casual, but the timing is interesting ... because Kendall and her NBA star boyfriend, Ben Simmons, have reportedly broken up.

They haven't been seen together much lately, so people were starting to wonder and although there's been no announcement ... splitsville's looking very real. Kendall flew into France Wednesday -- presumably to hit up some Cannes Film Festival premieres, and attend the amfAR Gala later Thursday.

That busy schedule explains why she missed out on Kylie's big skincare launch and roller skating party.

She was the only one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters not in attendance. From the looks of it ... they all found a way to soldier on without her, though. Roller skates will do that for ya.