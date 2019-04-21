Kanye West at Coachella Sunday Service from Coachella (Live Stream)

Kanye West Performs Sunday Service at Coachella (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM

Kanye West is ready to preach his version of the gospel for all the folks at Coachella ... and TMZ will be streaming live when it begins at around 9 AM PT.

Ye will host his Sunday Service, which has become a thing in L.A., attracting lots of celebs. It's more music than preaching, which may be a reason why some not-so-religious people have become believers.

A brand new stage was set up in the campground for Ye, and everyone with a wristband is welcome. Event producers are expecting upwards of 100,000 people. Take that, Joel Osteen.

The Sunday Service will feature a massive choir, orchestra and, we're told, other surprises. In weeks past he's performed both gospel songs as well as some of his hit songs.

During a recent service ... Kanye paid homage to Nipsey Hussle by playing audio of Nipsey delivering inspirational thoughts. It was one hell of a show.