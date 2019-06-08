Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Party Together for GF's Bday ... And Tristan's There Too!!!

Kylie Jenner Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson All in Same L.A. Nightclub

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods couldn't avoid each other forever -- they finally ended up in the same VIP nightclub, and to make it REALLY interesting ... Tristan Thompson popped up.

The former BFFs were at Bootsy Bellows Friday night in WeHo to celebrate their longtime pal, Stassie Karanikolaou's birthday. Actually, Kylie drove to the event with Stassie and, on IG, called her "bestie." Think Jordyn got the shot?

We know there was a VIP area inside the club for Stassie's party -- but we don't know if a peace summit went down between KJ and JW. We do know, Jordyn wasn't in the mood for cameras when she left -- in the same ride as Jaden Smith -- because she uncorked a doubled bird.

The appearance of Tristan -- Khloe Kardashian's ex and the root of Kylie and Jordyn's beef -- couldn't have helped matters. Far as we know, he was NOT there for the birthday party ... so it's possible they never saw him.

If you've been under a rock for the last 6 months -- Kylie and Jordyn's super-tight friendship ended back in February when Jordyn and Tristan kissed at a party. Afterward, Khloe broke up with Tristan ... again.

We got Tristan on his way into the club, but he was tight-lipped. Probably a smart move for him.

We last saw Tristan on Thursday night, hanging with fellow NBA star Ben Simmons. No sign of Ben Friday night ... which would've been even more drama, since Kendall Jenner was there with Kylie.

The Jenner-Woods sitch aside ... it was a big night at Bootsy with YG, Jake Paul, and even Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Joseph Baena there partying.

Hollywood ... the real biggest little city in the world. Sorry, Reno.