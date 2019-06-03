Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Has Scary Allergic Reaction

Kylie Jenner Stormi Rushed to Hospital for Allergic Reaction ... '100% Okay Now'

Kylie Jenner had one of those moments all moms fear this weekend, but fortunately her little one is back home and doing fine.

Kylie revealed her Sunday was spent in the hospital with her daughter, Stormi, who she says suffered an allergic reaction. She described the scary incident, saying ... "Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I'm sending so much love and positive energy your way."

The good news is her 16-month-old baby with Travis Scott is "100% okay now" ... and she posted a pic of Stormi recovering and sleeping at home.

Stormi's medical scare clearly moved her mom ... Kylie shared a photo of the sun setting over her backyard with a child's play set and captioned it ... "blessed beyond words. thank you God. i believe in being reflection of what you'd like to receive. If you want love, give love. If you want success, wish success."

Kylie's recently referred to her daughter as the best thing she's ever done, and added ... "I really feel like my life didn't start until I had her."