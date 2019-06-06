Kylie Jenner at Same Club as Her Sisters' Exes Ben Simmons, Tristan Thompson

So, the ex-boyfriends of Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner walk into a bar, but Kylie Jenner's already there -- there's no punchline here, just a weird night in West Hollywood.
Kylie was hanging out inside Delilah nightclub well after midnight Thursday morning when NBA stars Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons rolled in shortly before 2 AM ... aka closing time.
They didn't stay too long -- 5 minutes later, Simmons bolted ... maybe because he saw Kylie, maybe because it was closing? A few minutes later, Kylie and Tristan took off too ... separately, mind you.
Unclear if Kylie had any interaction with Kendall and Khloe's ex-BFs, but as they say ... Hollywood's a one-horse town.
As you know ... Khloe and her baby daddy had a major falling out in February when Kylie's BFF, Jordyn Woods, hooked up with him. And, Kendall and Ben reportedly broke up a few weeks back.
As an added bonus, French Montana -- who also dated Khloe in 2014 -- was at the club too, but left right before Simmons and Thompson arrived.
Almost like it was a fraternity meeting.