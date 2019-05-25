Kendall Jenner Ben Who??? I'm Riding with Luka Now!!!

Kendall Jenner Jetskis with Luka Sabbat in Monaco

Kendall Jenner tooled around one of the richest nations in the world ... with a guy with she's clearly getting super close -- Luka Sabbat.

Kendall and Luka jumped on jetskis Saturday ... this after also hanging out at the Cannes Film Festival earlier in the week. She was there for a big party, and apparently, Luka was there for the ride.

It's clear, Ben Simmons is now in Kendall's rearview, and her fellow model Luca seems to be a quick replacement.

There were rumors Luka was tied to Kendall's sis Kourtney, but Kourtney said recently they were just friends, clearing the decks for Kendall.

As for why they're in Monaco ... the Grand Prix starts Sunday, and Kendall's there for the festivities.