Jordyn Woods Promotes Ray J Headphones in New Video

Ray J and Jordyn Woods are apparently in cahoots to promote one of his new products ... Woods is featured in a celeb-filled video for Raycon Headphones.

Ray just put up the video, which also features Cardi B, Offset, Melissa Etheridge, Snoop Dogg and others ... hawking Ray J's Raycon E50 Earbuds.

Woods and Ray J are a pretty interesting pairing, considering their unique connections to the Kardashian and Jenner families ... and we're told, Ray and Jordyn were introduced to each other after JW and Kylie had their falling out.

Sources tell us Ray J's manager, David Weintraub, recently made a $30,000 offer to Jordyn to promote more of Ray's products ... but nothing has been settled.

Ray and Jordyn were together this week, kicking it with Michael Blackson on the set of VH1's "Hip Hop Squares."

This has got to put Jordyn in hot water with the Kardashians -- or at least some of them -- because they believe Jordyn already betrayed the fam once over the whole Tristan Thompson thing.

