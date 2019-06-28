Ray J's Late Father's Day Gift is $125k Souped-Up Mustang

Exclusive TMZ

Ray J's Father's Day gift is definitely a little late, but also definitely worth the wait -- a modern black stallion he can now add to his impressive car collection.

We're told Ray J's wife, Princess Love, hit up the crew over at Pazi Performance Auto Body Shop & Customization in Burbank and had them customize this drop-dead-gorgeous Ford Mustang.

The initial plan was to give it to Ray J on Father's Day but this kinda precision design takes time -- which is why Ray J had it delivered to him just days ago. Goes without saying, but we're told Ray J had that "giddy up" look on his face when he got his first glimpse at the $125k ride.

The whip has a bad ass matte black finish and it's fitted with airlift sports suspension, custom rims from BC Forged and low-pro tires. The rims alone are at least a grand apiece!

Check out the pics ... the windows might be tinted but everyone will know it's Ray J riding in style thanks to his company's logo on the doors. If he wants to stay incognito without sacrificing style ... he can always fall back on his Maybach or Navigator.