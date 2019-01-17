Ray J Treats Himself to $400k Car Shopping Spree for 38th Birthday

Ray J 38th Bday Wish Comes True $400k of Maybachs & Lincolns, Baby!!!

Ray J rang in his 38th birthday with the best gift possible -- a couple of new 4-wheel treats for himself and his wife, Princess Love ... for which he spared no expense.

Sources close to the R&B singer tell TMZ ... Ray went car shopping Wednesday at one of the best pit stops for the filthy rich -- Barrett-Jackson Auction Co. in Scottsdale, AZ, where he was given the VIP treatment by none other than CEO Craig Jackson.

Jackson guided Ray on a tour of the facility along with his movie producer pal, RD Whittington, where they saw just about every type of classic car you can imagine.

By the end of it, Ray was ready to buy and we're told he went with something a little more modern than a Model T -- like a 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach and 2019 Lincoln Navigator! Total cost ... a cool $410,000. Easy money, if you're RJ.

Our sources say the Maybach was the pricier whip of the two, running him $320k, while the Lincoln cost $90k. Of course, he couldn't help but pose with his new prized possessions.

Like they say ... treat yourself.